Instagram Keeps Changing… And Some People Aren’t Happy About It!

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I’m not gonna lie — Instagram is starting to feel exhausting. Every other week the app changes something, moves buttons around, updates the algorithm, pushes a new feature nobody asked for, or completely changes the way people interact on the platform. And clearly, I’m not the only person feeling this way because now even celebrities like JT are publicly calling Instagram out for constantly changing the app.

At this point, Instagram doesn’t even feel like Instagram anymore. Remember when the app was simple? You posted pictures, your friends saw them in chronological order, people liked and commented, and life moved on. Now it feels like every time you open the app, you’re fighting through suggested posts, random accounts you never followed, endless Reels, ads every three scrolls, and an algorithm that decides who actually sees your content. Half the time your own followers don’t even see what you post anymore unless you’re constantly feeding the algorithm exactly what it wants.

And honestly, creators are frustrated too. A lot of us built audiences around photos, personality, lifestyle content, and community interaction. Now it feels like Instagram wants everybody to become a full-time video creator whether they want to or not. If you’re not posting Reels every day, trending audio, carousel posts, stories, and engagement bait, your content basically disappears. That’s why so many users keep begging Instagram to stop “fixing” things that weren’t broken in the first place.

Then here comes another major update causing concern — Instagram is ending end-to-end encrypted DMs beginning May 8, 2026. That’s a huge deal because a lot of users assumed their private messages were protected. Meta says only a small percentage of users actually used encrypted chats, but people online are already worried about privacy, screenshots, personal photos, and conversations becoming more accessible through Instagram’s regular messaging system. And let’s be real: trust in social media companies handling private data is already shaky enough as it is.

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Now Instagram is reportedly testing dislike buttons for comments too, which honestly feels like another feature nobody was really asking for. Social media already feels negative enough sometimes. The last thing people need is another way to publicly pile onto comments or create even more toxic engagement.

The bigger issue is that Instagram feels like it stopped listening to the actual people using the app. Every update feels focused on chasing TikTok, maximizing engagement numbers, or forcing people to consume more content instead of improving the user experience. And when celebrities, influencers, creators, and everyday users are all saying the same thing? That usually means there’s truth behind it. At the end of the day, people don’t hate Instagram. We hate feeling like the app changes every five minutes for no reason. Most users just want a platform that feels simple, social, and fun again. That’s it. Bennett Knows.