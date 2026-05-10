Deadly Hantavirus Outbreak on Atlantic Cruise Ship

Source: Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images / Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is responding to a deadly outbreak of Andes virus, a rare type of hantavirus, among passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The outbreak was first reported on May 2, and the World Health Organization confirmed that the virus involved is Andes virus, the only known hantavirus capable of spreading from person to person. The virus can lead to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, or HPS, a severe respiratory illness that can be fatal.

Federal health officials emphasized that the overall risk to the American public remains extremely low. No cases linked to the outbreak have been reported in the United States, and routine travel can continue as normal.

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The CDC is working with the U.S. Department of State, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, and international health partners to safely return American passengers. State health departments have also been notified to monitor travelers who left the ship before the outbreak was identified.

Symptoms of HPS can appear four to 42 days after exposure and may begin with fever, fatigue and muscle aches before progressing to severe breathing problems. There is no specific treatment, but early medical care can improve outcomes.

People typically contract hantavirus through exposure to infected rodents, though Andes virus can spread through close contact with symptomatic individuals. The CDC says travelers should remain informed but not alarmed.