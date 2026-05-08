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10 Artists You Need To Know Performing At Chreece 2026

Chreece is officially back for 2026 and alongside headliners Rico Nasty, Jorjiana, and Ovrkast., the festival is once again shining a huge spotlight on the talent coming out of Indianapolis and beyond.

One of the best parts about Chreece has always been discovering new artists before everybody else does. Every year, the festival packs Fountain Square with rising rappers, producers, DJs, creatives, and underground talent representing the culture from every angle.

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