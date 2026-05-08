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10 Artists You Need To Know Performing At Chreece 2026

Every year, the festival packs Fountain Square with rising rappers, producers, DJs, creatives, and underground talent representing the culture from every angle.Here are 10 artists you should tap i..

Published on May 8, 2026

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2019 ComplexCon Long Beach - Day 2
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

10 Artists You Need To Know Performing At Chreece 2026

Chreece is officially back for 2026 and alongside headliners Rico Nasty, Jorjiana, and Ovrkast., the festival is once again shining a huge spotlight on the talent coming out of Indianapolis and beyond.

One of the best parts about Chreece has always been discovering new artists before everybody else does. Every year, the festival packs Fountain Square with rising rappers, producers, DJs, creatives, and underground talent representing the culture from every angle.

RELATED: Chreece Festival Returns to Indianapolis With Rico Nasty, Jorjiana & More

RELATED: 10 Rico Nasty Songs You Need To Hear Before Chreece 2026

Here are 10 artists you should tap into before Chreece takes over Indianapolis on August 29.

1. 4200 Kory

2. Baby Ebony

3. Black Chai

4. Cameron Takeover

5. Channel Seven

6. D’Vyne

7. Devncruz

8. Distinct

9. King Dierre

10. Zakiyah

Chreece Continues To Spotlight Indy Culture

What makes Chreece different from most festivals is its commitment to local artistry and community. Beyond the national headliners, the festival continues creating a platform for Indianapolis artists to perform in front of packed crowds while helping introduce fans to the city’s growing creative scene.

From hip-hop and alternative sounds to DJs, producers, and experimental artists, Chreece 2026 looks ready to once again turn Fountain Square into the center of Indianapolis culture for the weekend.

RELATED: Chreece Festival Returns to Indianapolis With Rico Nasty, Jorjiana & More

RELATED: 10 Rico Nasty Songs You Need To Hear Before Chreece 2026

10 Artists You Need To Know Performing At Chreece 2026 was originally published on hot1009.com

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