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Trevor Jackson Brings Heart, Soul, and Hometown Pride To 'I Lov...

Trevor Jackson Brings Heart, Soul, and Hometown Pride To 'I Love You Goodbye – The Healing Out Loud Tour' Finale

He said the album came from a deeply personal place and was created during a difficult season in his life, after heartbreak and a torn Achilles left him sidelined and forced to sit with his emotions.

Published on May 8, 2026

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Trevor Jackson: I Love You, Goodbye. The Healing Out Loud Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
Source: Terence Rushin / Getty

Trevor Jackson Brings Heart, Soul, and Hometown Pride To ‘I Love You Goodbye – The Healing Out Loud Tour’ Finale

Trevor Jackson brought his I Love You Goodbye tour full circle with a stop in Indianapolis, the 10th and final date of the run, and before taking the stage, he sat down with B Swift on Hot 100.9 for a heartfelt conversation about music, healing, and home.

Jackson described the tour as the most vulnerable and honest chapter of his career.

He said the album came from a deeply personal place and was created during a difficult season in his life, after heartbreak and a torn Achilles left him sidelined and forced to sit with his emotions.

What began as a way to process pain turned into a project that has now connected powerfully with fans across the country.

RELATED | More On Trevor Jackson On Hot 100.9

When asked about his favorite cities on the tour, Jackson shouted out Atlanta, Cleveland, and New York, while making it clear that every stop brought something special.

Still, ending in Indianapolis carried extra meaning.

As an Indiana native, he spoke with pride about always wanting to represent his city well and said hometown love means the most.

Jackson also shared that fans coming to the show at Turntable in Broad Ripple could expect more than a basic set.

With a full band and a wide range of music, he promised a real experience. Doors opened at 7 p.m. for the hometown finale.

He closed the interview with a message that matched the spirit of the album and tour: live free, love people, be kind, and trust God.

Trevor Jackson Brings Heart, Soul, and Hometown Pride To 'I Love You Goodbye – The Healing Out Loud Tour' Finale was originally published on hot1009.com

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