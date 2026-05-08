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NFL Schedule Release Set to Drop Thursday as Global Spotlight Grows

The NFL’s full 2026 schedule arrives Thursday, but a handful of marquee matchups—and international ambitions—are already shaping the season’s early narrative.

Published on May 8, 2026

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The NFL will unveil its complete regular-season schedule Thursday, continuing a now-familiar mid-May rollout that has become a staple of the league’s offseason calendar. While fans await the full slate, several headline games have already been revealed, offering a preview of the league’s expanding global footprint and prime-time strategy.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The season opens with an international showcase, as the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, in Week 1. The matchup will air in primetime in the United States on Sept. 10, despite kicking off the following morning locally due to the significant time difference.

Another global highlight features the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro in Week 3, further underscoring the NFL’s push to grow its international audience. Additional overseas games are expected to be announced Wednesday on NFL Network.

Back in the U.S., the defending champion Seattle Seahawks will open the season at home on Sept. 9, though their opponent remains unknown. A potential Super Bowl LX rematch against New England Patriots looms as a compelling option, but matchups against teams like Kansas City Chiefs or Chicago Bears could also headline the opener.

With networks expected to tease marquee games throughout the week, anticipation continues to build for a schedule that will define the road to the postseason.

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