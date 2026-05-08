Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Fans React After NBA YoungBoy Drops Out

Fans heading to Rolling Loud this weekend got some unexpected news as NBA YoungBoy announced he will no longer perform at the festival’s Sunday show

Published on May 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy
Source: Jimmy Fontaine / Jimmy Fontaine

Fans heading to Rolling Loud this weekend got some unexpected news as NBA YoungBoy announced he will no longer perform at the festival’s Sunday show in Orlando.

The rapper, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, shared the update through Instagram Stories, telling fans he needs “some time away from traveling and performing right now.”

Rolling Loud quickly confirmed the lineup change and revealed that Ken Carson will now take over as the Sunday headliner.

The three-day hip-hop festival is taking place at Camping World Stadium and features major artists including Don Toliver and Playboi Carti. Rolling Loud Orlando is expected to bring thousands of fans to the city throughout the weekend.

YoungBoy had originally been announced as one of the festival’s main headliners earlier this year, making the cancellation a major surprise for fans who planned to attend Sunday’s performances.

So far, there’s no word on when NBA YoungBoy will return to the stage, but fans online have already been reacting heavily to the sudden announcement across social media.

Related Tags

NBA

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

NYC Mayor Mamdami, Gov. Hochul And NYPD Commissioner Make Safety Announcement

NYPD Captain Gets Reassigned After Calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani “An Embarrassment”

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

Inside Beyoncé & JAŸ-Z Exclusive, Invite-Only Met Gala After-Party

Hip-Hop Wired
The Game Performs At L'Olympia Paris

The Game Pulls Up To NYC Club, Immediately Calls 50 Cent Out

Hip-Hop Wired
`WASHINGTON, MAY 5: President Donald Trump speaks before sign

Donald Trump Pushes Anti-Trans Logic & Iran War Propaganda On Kids, Social Media Is Disgusted

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

18:13
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Big Meech Speaks on BMF, Where He Stands With Brother Terry, & His NEW Master Plan

Police Siren
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

[VIDEO] Houston Cop Exposed in Racist Social Clip, Pulled Off Duty

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close