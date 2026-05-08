Fans React After NBA YoungBoy Drops Out

Source: Jimmy Fontaine / Jimmy Fontaine

Fans heading to Rolling Loud this weekend got some unexpected news as NBA YoungBoy announced he will no longer perform at the festival’s Sunday show in Orlando.

The rapper, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, shared the update through Instagram Stories, telling fans he needs “some time away from traveling and performing right now.”

Rolling Loud quickly confirmed the lineup change and revealed that Ken Carson will now take over as the Sunday headliner.

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The three-day hip-hop festival is taking place at Camping World Stadium and features major artists including Don Toliver and Playboi Carti. Rolling Loud Orlando is expected to bring thousands of fans to the city throughout the weekend.

YoungBoy had originally been announced as one of the festival’s main headliners earlier this year, making the cancellation a major surprise for fans who planned to attend Sunday’s performances.

So far, there’s no word on when NBA YoungBoy will return to the stage, but fans online have already been reacting heavily to the sudden announcement across social media.