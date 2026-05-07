5 Times Morgan Wallen Collaborated With Rappers
- Wallen's collaborations with rappers like Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Wayne have been chart-topping successes.
- Wallen's ability to seamlessly blend country and hip-hop styles has expanded his fanbase across genres.
- Wallen's interest in working with Kendrick Lamar suggests more major country-rap crossovers may be on the horizon.
5 Times Morgan Wallen Collaborated With Rappers
Over the last few years, Morgan Wallen has become one of the biggest artists in music regardless of genre. While he is known for dominating country charts, Wallen has also built an unexpected connection with the hip-hop world through major collaborations with rappers and rap-influenced artists.
From chart-topping singles to genre-bending remixes, these collaborations helped prove that country and hip-hop continue to blend together more than ever before.
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Here are five times Morgan Wallen crossed over into the rap world.
1. Broadway Girls with Lil Durk (2021)
This was the collaboration that truly shocked the internet. In 2021, Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen teamed up for “Broadway Girls,” a melodic blend of country storytelling and drill-inspired rap.
The song centered around heartbreak and nightlife in Nashville and quickly became a streaming hit. Fans from both country and hip-hop embraced the unexpected crossover, helping the record trend heavily online and debut high on the charts.
2. Stand By Me with Lil Durk (2023)
After the success of “Broadway Girls,” the duo reunited again for “Stand By Me” in 2023. The song leaned even further into emotional melodies and showcased the chemistry between the two artists.
The collaboration helped solidify Morgan Wallen as one of the few country artists who could naturally fit alongside modern rappers without the music feeling forced.
3. WHISKEY WHISKEY with Moneybagg Yo (2024)
In 2024, Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo linked with Morgan Wallen on “WHISKEY WHISKEY.”
The record mixed Southern rap production with Wallen’s signature country vocals, creating another crossover anthem that connected with fans of both genres. Given both artists’ Southern roots, the collaboration felt surprisingly natural.
4. Miami (Remix) featuring Lil Wayne and Rick Ross (2025)
One of Wallen’s biggest hip-hop crossover moments came in 2025 when he recruited rap legends Lil Wayne and Rick Ross for the “Miami (Remix).”
The remix gave the original record a luxurious rap feel while blending Wallen’s country melodies with verses from two of hip-hop’s most recognizable voices. The collaboration instantly became a talking point online because of how unexpected the lineup was.
5. Heartless with Diplo (2019)
Before many of the rap collaborations happened, Wallen stepped into crossover territory with “Heartless” alongside Diplo in 2019.
While Diplo is primarily known for EDM and dance music, his production style has deep ties to hip-hop culture and rap collaborations. “Heartless” helped introduce Morgan Wallen to a wider mainstream audience outside traditional country music and laid the groundwork for future genre-bending collaborations.
Morgan Wallen has become one of the clearest examples of how country and hip-hop audiences continue to overlap. Whether it is teaming up with Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, or rap icons like Lil Wayne and Rick Ross, Wallen continues proving that genre boundaries are not as strict as they once were.
And with Wallen even expressing interest in collaborating with Kendrick Lamar someday, fans may not have seen the last major country-rap crossover just yet.
5 Times Morgan Wallen Collaborated With Rappers was originally published on hot1009.com
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