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Battery Charge Against Arike Ogunbowale Dropped

Battery Charge Against Arike Ogunbowale Dropped Ahead Of WNBA Season

Prosecutors declined to move forward with the case stemming from a March nightclub incident in Miami, clearing the Dallas Wings star to focus on basketball.

Published on May 7, 2026

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Mist v Phantom - Unrivaled 2026 Championship
Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

Just two months after being arrested following an incident at a Miami nightclub, Arike Ogunbowale is no longer facing criminal charges.

On Wednesday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office officially dropped the misdemeanor battery case against the Dallas Wings guard, according to ESPN. The case was dismissed through a nolle prosequi ruling, meaning prosecutors decided not to continue pursuing charges before the matter ever reached trial.

“We are pleased that the State Attorney’s Office has exercised its discretion and elected not to move forward with this matter,” Ogunbowale’s attorney, Mitch Schuster of Meister Seelig & Schuster, told ESPN.

“Ms. Ogunbowale is a person of outstanding character, and we are excited that these charges have been dismissed so she can resume her focus on her professional career.”

Ogunbowale, a four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time All-Star Game MVP, was arrested on March 5 around 4:20 a.m. after police said she punched a man during an altercation at a nightclub in Miami-Dade County.

According to the police report, the alleged victim told officers Ogunbowale struck him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground. Investigators also stated that nightclub surveillance footage appeared to support the man’s version of events.

The arrest came just hours after Ogunbowale celebrated winning the Unrivaled championship with the Mist. She scored 19 points in the title game and was reportedly out celebrating the victory when the incident occurred.

Despite the legal situation hanging over the offseason, Ogunbowale recently recommitted to the Dallas Wings, signing a new two-year deal with the franchise. Now, with the case behind her, the focus shifts back to basketball as the Wings prepare to open the season Saturday against the Indiana Fever.

See social media’s reaction to the case getting dismissed below.

Battery Charge Against Arike Ogunbowale Dropped Ahead Of WNBA Season was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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