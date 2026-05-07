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[VIDEO] OG Ron C Details The Impact & Legacy of DJ Michael Watts

[VIDEO] OG Ron C Details The Impact & Legacy of DJ Michael Watts

Published on May 7, 2026

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Still 400 Pod
Source: Still 400 Podcast / Breakbeat Media

Houston legends Ron C and Slim Thug took a moment to give major flowers to the late Michael Watts during their appearance on Still 400 Podcast. While speaking with Juvenile and Mannie Fresh, the two reflected on how Watts helped shape not just their careers, but the entire Houston music movement.

According to Ron C and Slim Thug, Watts stood out because he understood the business side of music before many artists did. They explained that he taught Houston artists how to move strategically, build their brands, and treat music like a real business instead of just a hobby or street hustle. At a time when regional artists often struggled to get national attention, Watts was helping create opportunities and teaching artists how to think long term.

The conversation also highlighted what made Watts special behind the scenes as a DJ and tastemaker. Slim Thug explained that Watts had a unique ear for music and knew exactly how to break records and create excitement around artists. Ron C added that Watts mastered the art of building anticipation through his legendary mixtapes and remixes, helping create a sound that became synonymous with Houston culture. His ability to blend marketing, consistency, and musical vision made him one of the most respected figures in Southern hip hop.

Check out the clip below.

Even years after his passing, Michael “5000” Watts continues to be celebrated as one of the architects of Houston’s sound. From the Swishahouse movement to helping launch and amplify countless careers, his influence still echoes throughout the city and beyond. As Ron C and Slim Thug made clear on Still 400, Watts was much more than a DJ. He was a mentor, strategist, and cultural force whose impact will never be forgotten.

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