10 Met Gala Rules Celebrities Secretly Have to Follow

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Every year people watch the Met Gala for the fashion, drama, celebrity moments, and viral looks — but what a lot of people don’t realize is there are actually strict rules celebrities are expected to follow once they receive that invitation. And trust me, after reading through some of these guidelines, attending the Met Gala sounds almost like entering a luxury fashion boot camp.

First of all, yes, there is reportedly a no-phone policy inside parts of the event. Celebrities are technically discouraged from taking selfies or posting throughout the evening because organizers want the experience to feel exclusive and private. Of course, every year somebody breaks that rule anyway, and those bathroom selfies always end up becoming iconic internet moments.

Another surprising rule involves seating arrangements. Celebrities do not choose where they sit. Anna Wintour and organizers reportedly spend months carefully planning tables to avoid awkward drama, relationship tension, or rivalries sitting too close together. Imagine showing up and realizing your ex, enemy, or internet nemesis is three seats away all night.

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There are also strict expectations around fashion. Guests are expected to follow the official theme, which is why the internet always drags celebrities who show up looking completely unrelated to the assignment. The Met Gala is not just about wearing expensive clothes — it’s about interpretation, creativity, and storytelling through fashion.

Age restrictions reportedly exist too. Guests generally need to be at least 18 years old, which surprised a lot of people online when the rule became more publicly discussed in recent years. Even the food reportedly follows certain standards because organizers don’t want messy items spilling on couture gowns worth thousands — or millions — of dollars.

One of the biggest unwritten rules? Don’t waste the invitation. Getting invited to the Met Gala is considered one of the highest honors in entertainment and fashion culture. Designers, stylists, brands, and celebrities often spend months preparing for that single night.

This year’s Met Gala still delivered plenty of viral moments, stunning fashion risks, and conversations online. But honestly, learning about the rules behind the scenes almost makes the event even more fascinating. Because underneath all the glam, there’s clearly a very controlled system making the entire machine run smoothly every year.