Day26 Took Houston Back to the Golden Era of R&B

Source: General / Day 26

Houston showed OUT for Day26, and baby let me tell you… this was one of those nights where the music really took people back. From the second the group hit the stage, the crowd was singing every word like it was still 2008. The energy inside the building felt like a real R&B reunion, and honestly, I had such a good time hosting the night and connecting with everybody who came out for the vibes.

If you know R&B, then you already know Day26 holds a special place in music history. The group was formed by Diddy on MTV’s Making The Band 4, and fans instantly connected with the chemistry between Brian Andrews, Michael McCluney, Robert Curry, Willie Taylor, and Qwanell Mosley. Their self-titled debut album Day26 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in 2008, which was a huge accomplishment for an R&B group during that era. Then they followed it up with Forever In A Day, which also debuted at No. 1, making them one of the few male R&B groups to pull that off consecutively.

And let’s talk about the records. When “Come In,” “Since You’ve Been Gone,” and especially “Imma Put It On Her” started playing, the entire room turned into one giant singalong. That’s the thing about real R&B music — it sticks with people. Those songs become memories attached to relationships, parties, heartbreak, and good times. You could literally see people smiling, recording videos, and reminiscing with their friends all night long.

Hosting the show was such a fun experience for me because Houston really loves its R&B. The city appreciates artists who actually sing, perform, and give fans an experience. Day26 gave the crowd exactly that. No gimmicks, no extra distractions — just harmonies, energy, and records people still love years later.

One thing I’ll always appreciate is seeing artists from that era continue to receive love because they truly helped shape modern R&B. A lot of today’s artists were inspired by groups like Day26, and nights like this remind everybody why their music still matters. Houston definitely gave them their flowers, and honestly, it was beautiful to witness.