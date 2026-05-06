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Texans Among Teams With Easier Road Ahead in 2026

Early projections show the Houston Texans could have one of the easier paths in 2026, giving them a potential edge in the playoff race.

Published on May 6, 2026

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With free agency and the draft complete, the NFL offseason now shifts to one of its most anticipated events: the schedule release. While teams already know their 2026 opponents, the order and timing remain unknown—leaving room for early projections about who faces the toughest road to the playoffs.

Based on 2025 win percentages, the Chicago Bears (.550) are projected to have the league’s most difficult schedule, followed by the Miami Dolphins (.542) and the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers (both .538). Contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills also land in the top 10, reinforcing how competitive the league remains.

Houston Texans
Source: N/A / n/a

Closer to the middle sits the Houston Texans, who check in at No. 26 with a .474 opponent win percentage. On paper, that places Houston among the teams with a more favorable path in 2026. For a Texans squad looking to build momentum, that lighter slate could prove critical in positioning themselves for a postseason push.

Elsewhere, teams like the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers sit near the middle, while the Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns round out the easiest projected schedules.

Of course, these rankings are far from final. Rosters will change, injuries will impact outcomes, and surprises are inevitable—but for now, the Texans appear to have an early edge as the road to 2026 begins to take shape.

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