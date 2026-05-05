Source: Grigorenko / Getty Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026) Gas prices are climbing again across the country, and depending on where you live, filling up your tank could cost you a lot more than the national average. As of May 5, 2026, the national average sits around $4.48 per gallon, but several states are well above that mark due to taxes, supply issues, and regional policies.

If you’ve been wondering where gas is the most expensive right now, here are the 15 states with the highest gas prices and what drivers are paying.

15. Florida — ~$4.11



14. New York — ~$4.13



13. Pennsylvania — ~$4.14



12. Utah — ~$4.20



11. Idaho — ~$4.33



10. Illinois — ~$4.38



9. Arizona — ~$4.70



8. Indiana — ~$4.78



7. Michigan — ~$4.80



6. Ohio — ~$4.87



5. Nevada — ~$4.95



4. Oregon — ~$4.99



3. Washington — ~$5.39



2. Hawaii — ~$5.65



1. California — ~$6.10