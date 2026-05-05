Eva Longoria Kept a Day Job Even After Landing TV Role

Eva Longoria is opening up about the hustle behind her early days in Hollywood, revealing a mindset that set her apart from many aspiring actors chasing the same dream.

In a recent interview with Fortune, the 51-year-old actress shared how she balanced financial stability with her pursuit of on-screen success. Longoria said she refused to embrace the “struggling actor” narrative that often defines early careers in the industry.

Source: Williams + Hirakawa / Williams + Hirakawa

“I’m not gonna be a struggling actor, I’m gonna figure this out,” she said, recalling her determination to build a sustainable path forward.

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To make ends meet, Longoria worked at a temp agency, a job she chose to keep even after landing a recurring television role. While many might have left steady work behind once opportunities in entertainment appeared, Longoria took a more practical approach — ensuring she had reliable income while continuing to audition and grow her career.

That decision, she explained, gave her both financial security and peace of mind, allowing her to focus on developing her craft without the constant pressure of instability.

Longoria’s story highlights a disciplined and strategic mindset that helped lay the foundation for her future success. Rather than relying solely on unpredictable acting gigs, she created stability on her own terms — a choice that ultimately paid off as she built a lasting career in Hollywood.