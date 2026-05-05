Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Stefon Diggs Wins in Court as Jury Rejects Assault Allegations

A jury found Stefon Diggs not guilty of assault charges after just 90 minutes of deliberation, clearing him in the case involving former chef Mila Adams.

Published on May 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stefon Diggs has been acquitted of assault and strangulation charges following a brief but closely watched trial in Massachusetts, bringing an end to a case that cast uncertainty over the star wide receiver’s future.

A jury reached a not guilty verdict Tuesday after roughly 90 minutes of deliberation, clearing Stefon Diggs of all accusations brought by his former private chef, Mila Adams. The case, which unfolded over two days in court, centered on claims that Diggs had assaulted and choked Adams during an alleged altercation.

NFL: MAY 05 Stefon Diggs Assault Trial
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Jurors briefly paused deliberations to consult with the judge before returning to deliver their decision, according to multiple reports. The swift verdict signals that the prosecution’s case failed to convince the panel beyond a reasonable doubt.

Following the ruling, defense attorney Mitch Schuster emphasized his client’s stance throughout the process, stating that Diggs had welcomed the opportunity to have the facts examined in court. Schuster also pointed to the broader implications of high-profile accusations, noting that public figures can face significant reputational harm even before evidence is fully evaluated.

Diggs, 32, did not immediately comment publicly after the verdict. The outcome, however, clears him legally and allows him to move forward without the threat of criminal penalties.

The case drew national attention due to Diggs’ prominence in the NFL, highlighting once again the intersection of celebrity, legal scrutiny and public perception.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Hip-Hop Wired

Reality Star Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Slammed For Blaming Joe Biden & Pete Buttigieg For Spirit Airlines Shutting Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown court case

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown's Home

Hip-Hop Wired
GloRilla: The Glorious Tour - Atlanta, GA

Real Boston Richey Addressed Allegations From Ex Regarding Strap-On

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

No One Asked You, Sir: Slim Thug Says He Can’t Date Megan Thee Stallion After Her Klay Thompson Breakup–’I’m Good’

Big Mama Brunch 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Mom She Means The World! Enter The Big Mama Brunch Giveaway

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close