Stefon Diggs Wins in Court as Jury Rejects Assault Allegations

Stefon Diggs has been acquitted of assault and strangulation charges following a brief but closely watched trial in Massachusetts, bringing an end to a case that cast uncertainty over the star wide receiver’s future.

A jury reached a not guilty verdict Tuesday after roughly 90 minutes of deliberation, clearing Stefon Diggs of all accusations brought by his former private chef, Mila Adams. The case, which unfolded over two days in court, centered on claims that Diggs had assaulted and choked Adams during an alleged altercation.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Jurors briefly paused deliberations to consult with the judge before returning to deliver their decision, according to multiple reports. The swift verdict signals that the prosecution’s case failed to convince the panel beyond a reasonable doubt.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Following the ruling, defense attorney Mitch Schuster emphasized his client’s stance throughout the process, stating that Diggs had welcomed the opportunity to have the facts examined in court. Schuster also pointed to the broader implications of high-profile accusations, noting that public figures can face significant reputational harm even before evidence is fully evaluated.

Diggs, 32, did not immediately comment publicly after the verdict. The outcome, however, clears him legally and allows him to move forward without the threat of criminal penalties.

The case drew national attention due to Diggs’ prominence in the NFL, highlighting once again the intersection of celebrity, legal scrutiny and public perception.