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10 Ways to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is more than just food and music—it’s a celebration of Mexican heritage, culture, and history

Published on May 5, 2026

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Cinco de Mayo is more than just food and music—it’s a celebration of Mexican heritage, culture, and history. Whether you’re in Houston or anywhere else, here are 10 simple and fun ways to celebrate the day.
1. Attend a local festival or parade
Many cities host Cinco de Mayo events with live music, dancing, and cultural performances.
2. Enjoy authentic Mexican food
Tacos, tamales, enchiladas, and street corn are all popular ways to celebrate the day through flavor.
3. Play Latin music
Set the vibe with mariachi, salsa, reggaeton, or regional Mexican music.
4. Try traditional dancing
Salsa or bachata lessons are a fun way to get moving and celebrate the culture.
5. Sip cultural drinks
Enjoy beverages like horchata, tamarindo, or fresh agua fresca.
6. Decorate in festive colors
Red, green, and white decorations bring the spirit of Mexico to life at home or at a party.
7. Learn the history
Cinco de Mayo honors the Mexican army’s victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.
8. Spend time with family and friends
Cooking, laughing, and sharing stories is at the heart of the celebration.
9. Watch films or shows
Explore Mexican cinema or Latin-inspired entertainment for a cultural experience.
10. Support local businesses
Show love to Mexican-owned restaurants, food trucks, and shops in your community.

Cinco de Mayo is ultimately about celebrating resilience, pride, and culture—no matter how you choose to enjoy 

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