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Dallas Wings Gear Up for Season at Media Day

Energy is high as the Dallas Wings host Media Day ahead of their preseason game against the Indiana Fever.

Published on May 1, 2026

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Dallas Wings and Dallas Mavericks G.E.M Jersey
Source: Mavericks Media / Online Editor: Reagan Elam

From photo shoots to interviews, Media Day gave fans an early glimpse into the personality and identity of this year’s squad. Veterans emphasized leadership and consistency, while younger players showcased their excitement to step into bigger roles. The overall message was clear: the Wings are locked in and ready to elevate.

Now, the focus quickly turns to the court as Dallas prepares for its preseason test against the Indiana Fever. The matchup offers an early measuring stick, giving the coaching staff a chance to evaluate rotations, build rhythm, and fine-tune execution before the regular season tips off.

For fans, the preseason game is more than just a warm-up—it’s the first real look at how the Wings’ offseason moves and internal development translate into live action. With anticipation building, the team is eager to carry its Media Day momentum into a strong on-court performance.

As the countdown to the regular season continues, one thing is certain: the Dallas Wings are ready to take flight.

Dallas Wings Gear Up for Season at Media Day was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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