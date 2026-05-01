Myles Rowe Is Racing Into Indy’s Biggest Weekend And You Need To Know His Name

Myles Rowe is no longer just an up and coming driver. He is starting to feel like a real contender in the pipeline. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The New York native made history in 2023 when he became the first Black driver to win the USF Pro 2000 Championship, one of the key stepping stones to IndyCar. And he did not just win. He dominated. That championship run put him on the map in a serious way, and since then, he has been carrying that momentum into bigger races, bigger stages, and bigger conversations.

Rowe is also part of Force Indy, a program designed to create opportunities for Black drivers in motorsports. If you have been following racing at all, you know how rare it is to see diversity in this space, which makes Rowe’s rise even more important.

But do not get it twisted. He is not here just to represent. He is here to compete and win. The Sonsio Grand Prix is not just another race on the calendar, especially in a city like Indianapolis where racing is culture. The road course at IMS is a proving ground, and for Rowe, this is a chance to show he belongs on bigger stages, keep climbing the Road to Indy ladder, and turn heads in front of a national audience.

This is one of those moments where a strong performance can shift everything. There is a different kind of buzz around Myles Rowe right now. It is not just about potential anymore. It is about timing.