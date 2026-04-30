Flex Excellence: Michael And Kijafa Vick’s Daughter London Extravagantly Exudes Senior Prom Glam With This Dazzling Dress

Source: John Nacion / Getty

We already know that celebrity kids do not come to play when it’s time to show out, and prom season 2026 is showing us yet again with every single post that hits our timeline. Last week, we were gushing over the kids eating well and living better, and this week, Michael Vick’s daughter, London Vick, walked into prom looking oh so lovely.

London — daughter of NFL legend Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick — stepped out for her senior prom in a sparkling Desireé Miami gown that had absolutely no business hitting that hard. According to BckOnline, she rocked a head-to-toe diamond look that left her proud papa looking every bit like a dad who knew he raised a star.

London herself summed it up best, captioning her Instagram post with the only words necessary: “The dress spoke for itself.” And baby, it did. It really, really did.

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The fitted silver gown was covered in beadwork from top to bottom, complete with a high neckline, sheer gloves that extended the design, statement earrings, a silver clutch, and a corsage. She posed in front of a custom setup that read “London’s Prom” against a silver, black, and white balloon backdrop, because when your last name is Vick, you simply do not do anything halfway. She also had her photos taken outside, beside a white Mercedes-Benz G-Class, where the full look and all its beaded glory came into view.

Mama Kijafa — never one to be outdone in the comment section — left a message that only a proud girl mom could deliver. She commented on London’s post, saying she was a “proud mom,” and added that London was “top 2 and she ain’t number 2.” The Vick family kept their captions short and let the visuals do the talking, just like the children they raised. Kijafa’s own caption on her share was simply: “Not too much. Just enough.” Somebody’s mama said what she said.

As BCK Online reports, prom is just the warm-up act because London is headed to Howard University in the fall. She had considered several schools, including Hampton, Clark Atlanta, Georgia Tech, and one mystery school she kept close to her chest on the family’s show, not wanting to jinx it. The HBCU queen behavior was already activated long before she picked her school. And her stylist is referring to her as the new “it girl.”

Sports Illustrated noted that Michael — who is now the head football coach at Norfolk State —n looked every bit the proud dad in the father-daughter photos that had the internet in their feelings. He and Kijafa have been together since 2002, married in 2012, and share three children — Jada, 20, London, 18, and Michael Vick Jr., 7.

Prom season is truly the flex Olympics for celebrity kids, and London Vick just took home the gold. Howard better be ready.

Check out London’s prom post below:

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Flex Excellence: Michael And Kijafa Vick’s Daughter London Extravagantly Exudes Senior Prom Glam With This Dazzling Dress was originally published on bossip.com