Benny The Butcher Speaks on New Music, New Movie & The Future of Griselda

Benny is directing and starring in his own full-length movie, surprising fans with his versatility.

Benny emphasizes learning the business side of the music industry, not just the creative side.

Benny discusses the challenges of coordinating Griselda's solo careers, but remains committed to reuniting the group.

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Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Benny The Butcher never slows down. Even after dropping hit albums, the Black Soprano Family boss is always planning what’s next. On Holiday Season Live, Benny shared major updates about his career, business mindset, and of course, Griselda.

More than just bars, Benny’s journey shows how to build a movement from the ground up. In this interview, he opens up about jumping into movies, mastering the music industry’s business side, and the brotherhood that keeps Griselda strong.

Stepping Behind the Camera: A Full-Length Movie

Hip-hop has roots in film, and Benny’s now ready to add his chapter to that story. In the interview, he let fans in on his latest move: he’s stepping into the director’s chair and starring in his own film.

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“I’m about to do a real full-length movie this year,” Benny revealed. “Direct it and act in it, you know what I’m saying? From top to bottom. And it’s going to be official.”

Known for his storytelling, moving to film just fits. And Benny’s keeping the details close but hints this project will catch folks off guard. “It’s going to be something that people didn’t expect from me, and it’s going to be big. Trust me,” he said.

The Science of the Independent Hustle

Benny’s independent grind is legendary. For anyone trying to make it—artists or business owners—his advice is gold. He’s got the hustle, but he also cracked the business code.

“They cut the check. Trust me, they cut the check. But I learned the system,” Benny said. “You got to learn the algorithm and you got to know who your fans are. You got to know your target audience… It’s a science, man. And I’m blessed that I learned that science.”

He encourages artists to get hands-on. “I started off booking my own shows, on my own tours and everything,” he shared. “That comes with learning the analytics and learning the personnel… everybody wants to do it, but a lot of people don’t want to learn the business. You don’t gotta read a whole full book to do it. No, just gotta brush up on some things and get in there.”

The Future of Griselda: Reunions and Biopics

You cannot talk to Benny The Butcher without bringing up Griselda. The monumental trio of Benny, Westside Gunn, and Conway the Machine completely shifted the landscape of modern hip-hop, bringing gritty, authentic New York rap back to the forefront. Naturally, fans are eager to know when all three titans will share a stage and a studio again.

Benny kept it entirely real about the challenges of coordinating three massive solo careers.

“The most difficult part about it is the obvious. Everybody doing their own thing, everybody got schedules,” he admitted. “But to me, I don’t care about none of that. We family, we need to lock in. Everybody knows I put everything on pause to do it… when them boys ready, we make it happen. Benny is a call away, so Benny’s always ready.”

A reunion might be sparked by something as simple as a crazy beat pack or just being in the same room together. The chemistry is undeniable, and the brotherhood remains strong.

Beyond new music, the conversation shifted to the idea of a Griselda biopic. With their incredible origin story rising out of Buffalo, a movie detailing their ascent feels inevitable. Benny is fully on board with the idea of bringing their history to theaters.

“If we get our story told on the silver screen like that so people can see it and really vibe with it,” Benny said, “and really get to piece it together, how it happened, and where it happened at, back home in Buffalo, it would be crazy.”

Looking Forward

Always pushing limits, Benny wants to blend hip-hop and R&B: “The feature that I want is… Tink, man. I wanna work with Tink,” he said.

From independent hustler to movie director, Benny The Butcher’s just getting started. His story proves you can celebrate your roots, uplift your crew, and keep breaking new ground—all at once.

Benny The Butcher Speaks on New Music, New Movie & The Future of Griselda was originally published on hotspotatl.com