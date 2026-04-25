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Did Megan Thee Stallion Call Out Klay Thompson For Cheating? Fans React

Social media is in a frenzy after what appears to be a pointed message from Megan Thee Stallion that has fans convinced she’s calling out NBA star Klay Thompson.

In a now-viral post, Megan shared a message that read:

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’… Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one… bye yall.”

While she didn’t explicitly name anyone, fans quickly connected the dots and began speculating that the message was directed at Klay Thompson, who she has been romantically linked to in recent months.

Once the post hit the timeline, reactions flooded in across Instagram and X. Some fans expressed disappointment, especially those rooting for the rumored couple, while others rallied behind Megan, applauding her for speaking out and prioritizing herself.

Comments ranged from shock to skepticism, with some questioning whether the situation is real or possibly misinterpreted. Still, the overall energy online leans toward support for Megan, with many emphasizing that nobody deserves to deal with cheating or emotional inconsistency.

And in true Hot 100.9 fashion, we’ll be watching closely to see if either side speaks out or if more details come to light.

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Did Megan Thee Stallion Call Out Klay Thompson For Cheating? Fans React was originally published on hot1009.com