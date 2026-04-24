Listen Live
Close
Culture

Rauw Alejandro Premieres New Single & Video In NYC [Photos]

Global Superstar Rauw Alejandro Links With Buchanan's Whiskey To Celebrate New Song & Music Video

Over 200 guests showed up, rocking soccer kits from countries they represent, such as Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Argentina, and more. 

Published on April 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Buchanan's Whiskey and Rauw Alejandro collaborate to celebrate the 2026 World Cup with a vibrant event in Washington Heights.
  • Over 200 guests, including celebrities, attended the event, enjoying Buchanan's cocktails, light bites, and Latin music.
  • Rauw Alejandro premiered his new song 'Dando Vueltas' and interacted with the crowd, creating an unforgettable experience.
1 of 8

Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro

With the 2026 World Cup quickly approaching, Buchanan’s Whiskey partnered with global music superstar Rauw Alejandro to celebrate the beautiful game and debut his latest track and music video.

Fans and tastemakers converged in the heart of Washington Heights, aka Dyckman, at The Hudson, formerly known as the beloved location La Marina, to sip curated Buchanan’s cocktails, enjoy light bites, and soak up plenty of Latin vibes.

Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Team Diageo

Over 200 guests, including CassiusLife’s Men’s Lifestyle and Pop Culture writer, Bernard “Beanz” Smalls, showed up, rocking soccer kits from countries they represent, such as Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Argentina, and more. 

Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Team Diageo

Guests were treated to a big surprise when Rauw Alejandro blessed them with his presence and showed them love as he walked through the venue, greeting attendees before reaching his VIP section, where special-edition bottles of Buchanan’s whiskey and Buchanitas awaited him and his guests.

Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Team Diageo

Dascha Polanco, Toñita, Planta Industrial & Other Big Names Were In Attendance

Alejandro wasn’t the only prominent figure at the event; other big names in attendance were Brooklyn legend Toñita,Planta Industrial, actresses Dascha Polanco and NYC creators Flavio and Flavio, Viviane de Castro and Maria Beltre, producer Nino Segarra (Dimelo Nino), celebrity DJ Flipstar, celebrity tattoo artist Sare E Gonzalez, NYC creators Flavio and Flavio, Viviane de Castro, and Maria Beltre, celebrity DJ Flipstar, and many more. 

Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Source: Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro

To get the crowd ready for Alejandro’s arrival, DJ Hector, along with Nino Segarra (Dimelo Nino), supplied the vibes with old-school reggaeton and Rauw’s greatest hits, keeping the dance floor full all night.

Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Team Diageo

Rauw Alejandro Premiered His New Song “Dando Vueltas”

When Rauw arrived and mingled amongst the people, he hit the DJ booth, where he danced and vibed out to his hits before leading a countdown to the premiere of his new song and video, “Dando Vueltas.”

Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Team Diageo

Food, free drinks, and Rauw weren’t the only things attendees experienced at the event. There was a 27-foot Buchamión truck that gave away free merch, interactive photo moments, and a mini fútbol pitch to showcase soccer dribbling skills.

Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Team Diageo

The night didn’t end at The Hudson. Following the premiere, VIP were shuttled to an exclusive afterparty where they enjoyed Buchanan’s bottle service and closed out the night with DJ Fux

It was definitely a night to remember, and nice precursor to upcoming World Cup tournament which will without a doubt have the tri-state area rocking.

For all the photos from the night night peep the full gallery.

Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Source: Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro
Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Source: Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro
Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro
Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Source: Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro
Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro
Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Source: Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro
Buchanan's x Rauw Alejandro
Source: Team Diageo / Buchanan’s x Rauw Alejandro
NEXT SLIDE
12345678

Global Superstar Rauw Alejandro Links With Buchanan's Whiskey To Celebrate New Song & Music Video was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

DOJ SPLC Press Conference

FBI Insiders Concerned After Investigation In NY Times Reporter Who Wrote About Kash Patel's Girlfriend

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA

Here’s Where You Can Watch NBA YoungBoy’s Documentary ‘American YoungBoy’

Hip-Hop Wired
Invest Fest 2024

Podcaster Jonathan Dupiton Arrested For Unemployment Fraud

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Social Media Tells Trick Daddy "Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up," After He Trashes Older Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

13 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

Happy National Crawfish Day! 12 Deals Around Houston

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close