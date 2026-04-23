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Texans Fans, It’s Draft Day: Eight Picks For Houston

Texans Fans, It’s Draft Day: Here’s What Houston Could Do With Eight Picks

Published on April 23, 2026

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Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Texans fans, it’s officially Draft Day, and for football lovers, this feels a little like Christmas morning.

The Houston Texans head into the 2026 NFL Draft holding eight picks, beginning with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round, and there’s a lot of intrigue around what the team could do.

With Houston continuing to build around its young core, many analysts believe the Texans may focus on strengthening the trenches — particularly interior offensive line help and adding depth at defensive tackle. It’s not the flashiest draft strategy, but anyone who watches football knows games are often won up front.

And the Texans have options.

Along with the No. 28 pick, Houston has two second-round picks (No. 38 via Washington and No. 59), a third-rounder (No. 69 via the Giants), a fourth-round selection (No. 106), two fifth-round picks (No. 141 and No. 167) and a seventh-rounder (No. 243).

That draft capital gives Houston flexibility.

Do they stay put and load up on talent? Package picks to move up? Or use those extra selections to fill multiple needs?

That’s what makes tonight fun.

There’s already buzz the Texans could target offensive line protection for C.J. Stroud, while others think adding defensive help should be priority number one. And let’s be honest — in Houston, everybody has an opinion on what the Texans should do.

One thing is clear: this draft could play a major role in shaping what the next step of this Texans era looks like.

So yes, the spotlight may be on the big-name prospects tonight, but don’t sleep on what Houston does at No. 28 and beyond.Texans fans… who do you want the team to take? Because Draft Day debates are half the fun.lready buzz the Texans could target offensive line protection for C.J. Stroud, while others think adding defensive help should be priority number one. And let’s be honest — in Houston, everybody has an opinion on what the Texans should do.

One thing is clear: this draft could play a major role in shaping what the next step of this Texans era looks like.

So yes, the spotlight may be on the big-name prospects tonight, but don’t sleep on what Houston does at No. 28 and beyond. Texans fans… who do you want the team to take? Because Draft Day debates are half the fun.

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