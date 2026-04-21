Kimora Lee Simmons’ Husband Files for Divorce

Kimora Lee Simmons is facing a new personal crossroads as her estranged husband, Tim Leissner, has filed for divorce while beginning his federal prison sentence, marking another turn in a saga that has blended celebrity, finance and global scandal.

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Court records filed in Los Angeles show Leissner submitted divorce documents shortly before reporting to a federal correctional facility in Pennsylvania, where he is serving a two-year sentence tied to his role in the sweeping 1MDB scandal. In the filing, he cited irreconcilable differences, seeking to formally end a marriage that began in 2014.

Simmons, a fashion entrepreneur and television personality, built a public life balancing business ventures and family while Leissner operated at the highest levels of global finance. That narrative shifted dramatically after Leissner pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy and money laundering charges linked to billions misappropriated from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Though the couple had reportedly separated before the filing, the divorce formalizes their split. Leissner is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their young son. He is also seeking spousal support while asking the court to deny financial support to Simmons. His projected release date is set for 2027.

Legal experts note divorce cases involving incarceration can be more complex, particularly when custody and finances are contested. Any agreements will require court approval under California law, and proceedings could take months.

Simmons has not publicly commented, remaining focused on her businesses and family as the case moves forward.