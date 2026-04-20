AV H -Town Headlines

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A special City Council meeting to discuss a local ordinance also Police are looking for the suspect in the murder of a pregnant woman and more.

Published on April 20, 2026

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Whitmire SoS Address
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

City Council Plans Special Meeting As State Extends Funding Dispute Deadline

A special City Council meeting is scheduled for this week to discuss a local ordinance that threatens state public safety funding. Mayor John Whitmire announced last week that the meeting had been pushed back from Monday to Wednesday as the city and state continue negotiations. The council recently adopted an ordinance that ends the HPD policy of giving ICE agents 30 minutes to show up if officers encounter people with immigration warrants. A week ago, Governor Greg Abbott threatened to withdraw 110 million dollars in public safety funds if the ordinance isn’t repealed.

Channelview Man Accidentally Wounds Himself, Kills Wife While Cleaning Gun

Charges may be pending against a Channelview man who reportedly wounded himself and killed his wife while cleaning a gun. Harris County deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the reported shooting at a home on Harding Street. Investigators say the man and his brother were cleaning guns at the kitchen table when the accident happened. The man was wounded in the hand, while his wife was shot in the torso. They were both taken to the hospital, where she died. Several other people in the home were unhurt.

Community Rallies To Prevent Closure Of Memorial City Ice Rink

Community members are trying to keep Memorial City Ice Rink from closing. Dozens of hockey players, figure skaters, coaches, and parents got together on Sunday at Bendwood Park in Bunker Hill Village to protest the rink’s planned closure this summer. Ice Skate Memorial City announced earlier this month that the rink will permanently close on July 31st. A Change.org petition has gathered more than six thousand signatures so far from supporters hoping to keep the rink open.

AV H -Town Headlines was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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