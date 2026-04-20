1. Jennifer Hudson Reflects on ‘Full Circle’ Return to American Idol

Jennifer Hudson is reflecting on a full-circle moment more than two decades after her breakout on American Idol. The Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star recently returned to the show as a guest judge for its April 20 episode, calling the experience “insane” as it highlighted just how much time has passed since her rise to fame.

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Speaking April 18 at the taping of The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy, Hudson noted the milestones: 22 years since Idol and 20 since Dreamgirls. Now 44, she views that passage of time as a blessing, embracing opportunities both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to mentoring on Idol, Hudson is part of the producing team for an upcoming Broadway revival of Dreamgirls, helping create opportunities for new talent.

Hudson has also continued to evolve professionally. She launched The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2022, which has since been renewed for a fifth season. She said the talk show allows audiences to see her beyond performances, describing it as a space to simply be herself—“Jennifer, Jenny Kate from the South Side of Chicago.”

In a conversation with fellow EGOT winner Viola Davis, Hudson shared that her love of people inspired the venture. She enjoys listening to guests’ stories and gaining new perspectives, calling the experience both personal and inspiring as she continues to expand her already accomplished career.