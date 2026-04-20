Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

1. Jennifer Hudson Reflects on ‘Full Circle’ Return to American Idol

More than two decades after her breakout, the Oscar winner returns as a guest judge and looks back on her evolving career.

Published on April 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jennifer Hudson is reflecting on a full-circle moment more than two decades after her breakout on American Idol. The Oscar-winning Dreamgirls star recently returned to the show as a guest judge for its April 20 episode, calling the experience “insane” as it highlighted just how much time has passed since her rise to fame.

51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Speaking April 18 at the taping of The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy, Hudson noted the milestones: 22 years since Idol and 20 since Dreamgirls. Now 44, she views that passage of time as a blessing, embracing opportunities both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to mentoring on Idol, Hudson is part of the producing team for an upcoming Broadway revival of Dreamgirls, helping create opportunities for new talent.

Hudson has also continued to evolve professionally. She launched The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2022, which has since been renewed for a fifth season. She said the talk show allows audiences to see her beyond performances, describing it as a space to simply be herself—“Jennifer, Jenny Kate from the South Side of Chicago.”

In a conversation with fellow EGOT winner Viola Davis, Hudson shared that her love of people inspired the venture. She enjoys listening to guests’ stories and gaining new perspectives, calling the experience both personal and inspiring as she continues to expand her already accomplished career.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell & Ness Drops Mac Miller & Pittsburgh Steelers Collab

Hip-Hop Wired
US-SHOOTING-CRIME

Shamar Elkins Kills 8 Children, Injures 2 Women In Louisiana Shooting

Hip-Hop Wired
Senate Intelligence Committee Hears Testimony From Top Officials On Worldwide Threats

Kash Patel Vows To Sue Following Bombshell Allegations of Excessive Drinking

Hip-Hop Wired
Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration

Video Footage Shows Ice Spice Throwing Hands With Fan Who Slapped Her

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Wu-Tang Clan in concert
Keisha Nicole Show  |  Keisha Nicole

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Big Wins… and Even Bigger Snubs

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Passport from the United States of America
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

New Passport Changes Could Impact Your 2026 Travel Plans

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close