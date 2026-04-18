How H-Town Really Gets Down on National Crawfish Day

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Okay, so let me tell y’all something—National Crawfish Day in Houston is not just a day… it’s a whole experience. And yes, I finally had some, and I’m not gonna lie… it was actually good! Now before y’all come for me (because I see the comments already), I know, I know—I’ve been in the city and somehow never had crawfish. But don’t worry, I got put on properly.

What I love is how everybody has their own way of doing it. Some of y’all are going all in—3 pounds, crab clusters, corn, potatoes, lemon on the side to clean your hands… I see you! Others are keeping it classic with that house special, medium spice, maybe a little mushroom action in there. And then there are people like me who are just trying to figure it out step by step—learning how to peel, how to eat it right, and not make a mess in the process. Houston doesn’t play about their crawfish, and I respect that now.

And listen… if you saw the video, you already know I had a little help. I sat down with a real H-Town native to walk me through the process, and let’s just say… I thought I had it, but apparently I still have some learning to do. The full interview is on the way, and trust me, you’re going to want to see how it all went down. Let’s just say—by the time it’s over, I might actually be a crawfish pro… or at least close enough.