Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Louisiana Shooting Claims Young Lives

A devastating mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, early Sunday morning has left a community grieving after multiple lives were lost, including several children.

Published on April 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A devastating mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, early Sunday morning has left a community grieving after multiple lives were lost, including several children.

According to authorities, at least 10 people were shot in a series of incidents that unfolded across multiple homes in a neighborhood. Tragically, eight of the victims were children ranging in age from 1 to 14 years old. Two adult women survived but suffered serious injuries.

Police say the suspect had connections to some of the victims, indicating the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic situation rather than a random act of violence.

After the shootings, the suspect reportedly fled the scene by carjacking a vehicle, leading officers on a chase. The situation ended when law enforcement shot and killed the suspect.

Officials described the scene as one of the most heartbreaking tragedies the city has ever experienced. Community leaders are urging residents to come together and support one another during this difficult time, as counseling and support services are being made available for those affected.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the full motive behind the attack and provide answers to families and the community.

This tragic incident is once again bringing attention to the ongoing issue of violence in communities across the country.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Kate Spade New York & NYLON to Host "Holiday Duo-ets" Celebration

Video Footage Shows Ice Spice Throwing Hands With Fan Who Slapped Her

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks In Las Vegas

New York Native Donald Trump Clowned After Claiming He's Never Heard of "Corner Stores" Before

Hip-Hop Wired
WrestleMania After Dark Las Vegas Hall Of Fame Featuring Metro Boomin

Sneako Catches Fade On NYC Sidewalk, Web Rejoices

Hip-Hop Wired
US-CINEMA-FILM-CONVENTION-DISNEY

Marvel Previews Trailer To ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ At CinemaCon, The Public Awaits Their Turn

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Wu-Tang Clan in concert
Keisha Nicole Show  |  Keisha Nicole

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Big Wins… and Even Bigger Snubs

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Passport from the United States of America
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

New Passport Changes Could Impact Your 2026 Travel Plans

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close