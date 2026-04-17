Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Top 10 Richest Rappers in 2026 Ranked by Net Worth Hip hop is no longer just about bars and Billboard charts. It is about ownership, equity, and building empires that stretch far beyond music. From liquor brands to tech deals and billion dollar partnerships, today’s biggest rappers are turning success into serious wealth. In 2026, these artists are not just entertainers, they are moguls. Here are the Top 10 richest rappers in 2026, ranked by estimated net worth.

1. Jay-Z Estimated Net Worth: $2.5 to $2.8 Billion

Jay Z remains untouchable at the top. His wealth comes from smart investments, including Armand de Brignac champagne, D’Ussé cognac, Roc Nation, and major business stakes.

2. Dr. Dre Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Estimated Net Worth: $850 Million to $1 Billion

The Beats by Dre deal changed everything. Dre continues to earn from music, production, and tech investments, keeping him near billionaire status.

3. Berner Estimated Net Worth: $400 Million plus

One of the most surprising names, Berner built a cannabis empire with Cookies, proving you do not need hits to get rich in hip hop.

4. Kanye West Estimated Net Worth: Around $400 Million

Despite losing billionaire status after major brand deals ended, Ye still holds massive value through music and remaining business ventures.

5. Diddy Estimated Net Worth: Around $400 Million

Once a consistent contender for number one, Diddy’s wealth has taken a hit in recent years but he still remains one of hip hop’s most successful moguls.

6. Drake Estimated Net Worth: $300 Million

Drake continues to dominate music and touring, with major deals and partnerships helping him grow his empire year after year.

7. Eminem Estimated Net Worth: $250 Million plus

A legend in hip hop, Eminem still earns heavily from his catalog, touring history, and Shady Records.

8. Master P Estimated Net Worth: $200 Million plus

Master P laid the blueprint early. From No Limit Records to business ventures, his independent mindset continues to pay off.

9. Pharrell Williams Estimated Net Worth: $200 Million plus

Pharrell’s wealth comes from production, fashion, and creative direction, proving versatility is key in building long term success.

10. Lil Wayne Estimated Net Worth: $170 Million plus

With a legendary catalog and Young Money legacy, Lil Wayne continues to secure his spot among the richest in the game.