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Prosecutors Seek Drug Records in Tiger Woods DUI Case

Tiger Woods and his attorney argues that efforts to obtain his prescription drug records violate his right to privacy and should face strict legal scrutiny before any release.

Published on April 16, 2026

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The legal battle surrounding Tiger Woods took another turn this week as his attorney pushed back against prosecutors seeking access to his prescription drug records. According to court filings submitted Wednesday, Woods’ legal team is arguing that the request violates his constitutional right to privacy and should not be granted without further scrutiny.

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Attorney Douglas Duncan filed a response challenging the state’s attempt to subpoena records from a Palm Beach pharmacy, emphasizing that while privacy rights are not absolute, prosecutors must first prove the records are directly relevant to their criminal investigation. The state is seeking detailed information, including how often Woods filled prescriptions, dosage amounts, number of pills, and any warnings provided with the medications—particularly those related to operating a vehicle.

The request is tied to Woods’ ongoing DUI case. The 15-time major champion pleaded not guilty on March 31, just days after an incident in which his SUV struck a trailer and overturned near his Florida home. Authorities reported that Woods appeared impaired at the scene and allegedly found pills in his possession. He now faces misdemeanor charges, including DUI, refusal to submit to testing, and distracted driving.

Following his arrest, Woods announced he would step away from professional golf to focus on his health and seek treatment, reportedly entering a rehabilitation facility overseas. Meanwhile, his legal team is also requesting that, if the subpoena is granted, a protective order be put in place to strictly limit who can access the sensitive records, keeping them out of the public domain unless a court determines disclosure is necessary.

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