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adidas & The Marathon Clothing Remix The Harden Vol. 10

adidas & The Marathon Clothing Collaborate On The Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon"

Published on April 14, 2026

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adidas x The Marathon Clothing Honor Nipsey Hussle With Harden Vol. 10 “Marathon”
Source: adidas / adidas

James Harden may not be playing for the Los Angeles Clippers anymore, but he’s still out here showing love and paying homage to an old friend and one of LA’s favorite sons, Nipsey Hussle.

According to Hypebeast, adidas has partnered up with The Marathon Clothing to remix the Harden Vol. 10 into something Nipsey Hussle would approve of. The Harden Vol. 10 “Marathon” comes in a color that doesn’t exactly match the Cleveland Cavaliers team colors, but it’s something that Nipsey and his team would definitely ball in had the man still been with us. And while the silhouette and colorway seem simple enough, the art is in the details.

Per Hypebeast:

The “Marathon” colorway is defined by a bold royal blue upper, a direct nod to Nipsey’s signature aesthetic, contrasted by crisp white accents. Technical details are tailored for on-court versatility, featuring full-length LIGHTBOOST technology for high energy return and a radial multidirectional traction pattern for optimized grip. The shoe is constructed with a conforming cuff for freedom of movement and a molded upper to ensure a secure fit during dynamic plays.

Cultural tributes are embedded throughout the silhouette, including a “Crenshaw” wordmark on the insole and “The Marathon Continues” flag on the heel tab. Harden debuted the pair on-court on March 31 during the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. This release follows the initial debut of the Harden Vol. 10 last December, continuing a footwear legacy that emphasizes Harden’s personal involvement in material textures and design evolution.

Y’all know this is gonna be a hit among specific groups of people in certain hoods (LOL).

The adidas Harden Vol 10. “Marathon” colorway drops today (April 13) at the tune of $160. 

adidas & The Marathon Clothing Collaborate On The Harden Vol. 10 "Marathon" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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