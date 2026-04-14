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Think Twice Before Microwaving These Foods

Leftovers are a staple in many households, saving time and money—but not all foods are meant to be reheated. A recent article

Published on April 14, 2026

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Curried Turkey and Rice Soup
Source: afamilyfeast.com / http://www.afamilyfeast.com

Leftovers are a staple in many households, saving time and money—but not all foods are meant to be reheated. A recent article circulating online, including on platforms like MSN, highlights six common leftovers that experts say should be handled with caution, even though many families continue to reheat them every day.

First on the list is rice. While it may seem harmless, improperly stored rice can develop bacteria that reheating won’t fully kill. If left at room temperature too long, it can lead to food poisoning.

Next is chicken. Reheating chicken can change the protein structure, making it harder to digest and potentially unsafe if not heated evenly all the way through.

Eggs are another risky item. Whether scrambled or boiled, reheating eggs can cause them to release harmful compounds and create an unpleasant texture and taste.

Seafood also makes the list. Fish and shellfish can quickly spoil, and reheating them may not eliminate toxins that develop if they weren’t stored properly.

Then there are potatoe

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