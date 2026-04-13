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Tacos, Tequila & Throwbacks: Houston Showed OUT

Tacos, Tequila & Throwbacks: Houston Showed OUT

Published on April 13, 2026

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Fat Joe at 97.9's Dub Car Show
Source: Michael Hurd / Radio One Houston

Houston proved once again that a little rain can’t stop a good time. This year’s Tacos & Tequila Festival was nothing short of a vibe, bringing out the city for a full day of throwback hip-hop, good food, and even better energy. I pulled up just in time to catch the tail end of the Ying Yang Twins, and let’s just say… they understood the assignment. It was straight chaos in the best way — twerking, crowd hype, and early 2000s energy that set the tone for the rest of the day.

Before Trina hit the stage, I made a necessary stop — tequila shot, salted watermelon margarita… you know the vibes. Trina came out and ran through her hits, reminding everybody she’s still the baddest. Right after that, I grabbed some tacos… and yeah, I tore them down so fast I barely even processed what I was eating. Then it was right back to the stage for Fat Joe, who really put on a show. He didn’t just perform — he talked to the crowd, told stories, and controlled the energy from start to finish while running through a catalog of undeniable classics.

And then… Three 6 Mafia closed it out. Juicy J and the crew gave us a full hour of hits, and for me, this was the moment. Songs like “Half on a Sack,” “Knock the Block Off,” and “Sippin on Some Syrup” had the entire crowd going crazy. One of the biggest highlights was when Memphis linked with Houston, bringing out Lil Flip for their collab — a moment that just felt right for the culture. After a year of me having Most Known Unknown on repeat, seeing them live like that? Easily one of my favorite moments of 2026 so far. Overall, this festival delivered on every level — the tacos were hitting, the tequila was doing what it needed to do, and the music? Straight nostalgia. If you love 2000s hip-hop, this was the place to be. I had a ball, and I’m already counting down for next year.

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