10 Last-Minute Tax Tips With the April 15 Deadline Just Days Away

Source: Success Tax / Success Tax

With the tax deadline just two days away, many Americans are feeling the pressure to file before April 15. The IRS expects millions of last-minute filers, but the good news is—it’s not too late to get it done right and even save money if you act fast.

Whether you’re filing today or waiting until the last minute, here are 10 important tax tips to help you stay on track and avoid costly mistakes.

File on Time No Matter WhatEven if you can’t pay everything you owe, file your return. Filing late can lead to serious penalties that add up quickly. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Pay What You CanIf you owe taxes, pay as much as possible now. Even partial payments can reduce penalties and interest. Request an Extension If NeededYou can request an extension by April 15, giving you until October 15 to file—but remember, payments are still due now. File Electronically for Faster ProcessingE-filing with direct deposit is the fastest and safest way to receive your refund. Take Advantage of Free FilingIf you qualify, you can use IRS Free File to submit your taxes at no cost. Max Out Last-Minute ContributionsYou still have time to contribute to an IRA or HSA for the tax year, which can lower your taxable income. Don’t Miss Valuable CreditsCredits like the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit can significantly boost your refund—don’t leave money on the table. Double-Check Your InformationMake sure your Social Security number, bank details, and income forms are accurate to avoid delays. Watch Out for ScamsTax season is prime time for scams. Be cautious of fake IRS messages or anyone promising unusually large refunds. Use IRS Online ToolsCreating an IRS online account can help you track your refund, payments, and important documents all in one place.

Final Word

The April 15 tax deadline is right around the corner, but with the right approach, you can still file smart, avoid penalties, and possibly maximize your refund.

If you’re not ready, file for an extension—but don’t ignore it. The clock is ticking, and every move you make now can impact your financial