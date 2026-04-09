Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Tia Mowry Spotted Sweetly Smooching Mystery MaYN

Good For Our Sister, Sister! Tia Mowry Spotted Sweetly Smooching Mystery MaYN Three Years After Cory Hardrict Divorce

Published on April 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tia Mowry has the internet buzzing after being spotted sharing a sweet smooch with a mystery maYN three years after her divorce, and fans couldn’t be happier for their Sister, Sister.

Jhpiego Hosts 2026 Maternal Health Gala
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

On Thursday, April 9, TheShadeRoom shared a photo of Tia, 47, kissing an unidentified man who matched her in white athleisure and held her hand.

Naturally, the comments had lotssss to say, with some social media sleuths speculating about her new boo, from his age to where he might be from.

“Definitely look like a YN 😂. Alright now Tia 😏,” wrote one fan.

“A Flawda YN. Tia cuttin up nah. 😂, ” added another.

No further details about Tia’s new boo are available at this time.

The viral moment arrives just weeks after Mowry confirmed that she’s found love again.

“I’m in love,” she told TheShadeRoom at ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood. “But that’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping this close to my heart.”

While she declined to reveal her partner’s identity, Mowry made it clear that she’s excited for this new chapter.

“I’m very grateful,” she added. “I’m happy.”

MACRO 8th Annual Pre-Oscars Party
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

The reveal also marks a notable shift for the actress, who split from Cory Hardrict in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in April 2023. The former couple shares two children, Cree, 14, and Cairo, 7.

In a separate interview with People magazine, Tia opened up about the intentional work that led her to this moment, describing a period of solitude and self-discovery.

“I’ve been in a place of solitude for a very long time,” she said. “I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed. And I manifested this.”

It also comes after she posted a cheeky TikTok video in February where she dressed as the last person she kissed, who was apparently a man with locs who wears Timbalands.

Definitely checks out!

What do YOU think about Tia Mowry being spotted with her mystery maYN?

Good For Our Sister, Sister! Tia Mowry Spotted Sweetly Smooching Mystery MaYN Three Years After Cory Hardrict Divorce was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

Gucci Mane Responds To Pooh Shiesty In Diss Track, "You Went Out Like A Real Crash Dummy"

Hip-Hop Wired

Melania Trump's Impromptu Epstein Denial Speech Leaves Social Media Suspicious

Hip-Hop Wired
Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

Hip-Hop Wired
Afrika Bambaataa Performs At Club de Ville

Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family Pack of Houston Gamblers Tickets vs. Louisville Kings!

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

Nine Wounded As Man Opens Fire At Houston Strip Mall
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Night Out Turns Violent in Upper Kirby Shooting

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close