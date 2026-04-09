Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day 2026 With These Recipes
Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day 2026 With These Recipes
National Gin & Tonic Day is here, and to celebrate, we’ve got several brands and recipes for the simple yet refreshing cocktail. As the warmer months are upon us, National Gin & Tonic Day gives us a worthy reason to share the beauty of this classic cocktail.
Anyone who has been reading this column over the years should be well aware that gin is my favorite spirit. I find it to be versatile, playful, and bold when it needs to be. The Gin & Tonic is a classic cocktail for a reason. Depending on the gin, the citrus, floral, and herbal notes dance well against one’s fizzy tonic of choice.
Gonna keep it funky with you. In the interest of time, I’m sharing a portion of my 2024 National Gin & Tonic Day story here:
According to several sources, the cocktail was initially created by officers in the Presidency armies, a military arm of the East India Company that worked within the Indian subcontinent. As malaria ravaged European troops, Dr. George Cleghorn of Scotland studied how quinine could help limit the spread of the deadly disease.
As anyone who has ever tasted quinine in tonic water knows, it has a particular flavor that is hard to mistake or mask so the military officer added water, sugar, lime, and gin to help the quinine go down easily. This was when European military officers received rations of distilled spirits as part of their service. Currently, quinine isn’t as potent as it was back in the 19th Century. You can get a really good breakdown of the Gin and Tonic’s history here.
Below, I’ve got some brands that I’ve enjoyed and others I’ve yet to dive into. As always, these roundups are informational at root, but I hope they inspire you to seek out a G&T for yourself today and beyond. It’s also a good way to learn how to appreciate gin and all its nuances.
If you don’t see your brand here, I didn’t get a pitch, or it may have slipped my mind. On the latter, charge my head, not my heart, and always give me a nudge via email.
As always, sip safely and surely. Have a Happy National Gin & Tonic Day.
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Photo: Getty
Cucumber Mint Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
2 oz Vim & Petal American Dry Gin
Top with Tonic Water
Garnish: Long & Thin Ribbon of Cucumber Peel and Mint Sprig
Directions: Add gin to a highball glass with ice. Top with tonic water and stir. Garnish with a long & thin ribbon of cucumber peel and mint sprig.
Empress & Tonic
Ingredients:
2 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
3 oz Premium Tonic Water
Garnish: Grapefruit Slice
Method: Build on ice in a copa glass. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Frozen Gin and Tonic
Ingredients:
2 oz Gordon Castle Walled Garden Gin
¾ oz Liber & Co. Tonic Gum Syrup
¾ oz fresh lime juice
1 heaping cup ice
Method:
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and frosty. Pour into a chilled glass.
Gracias A Dios Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Gracias a Dios Agave Gin
Top with Tonic Water
Garnish: Lime and lemon wheels and mint
Directions: Fill a goblet or highball glass with ice, add the gin, top with tonic, and stir gently. Garnish with lime and lemon wheels and mint
Grin & Tonic
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Devil’s Grin Texas Gin
0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
Top with Tonic Water
Garnish: Grapefruit Slice and Rosemary Sprig
Directions: In a highball glass, add Devil’s Grin Texas Gin, ice, and freshly squeezed lime juice. Top with tonic, stir and garnish with grapefruit slice and rosemary sprig.
Martini & Tonic
Ingredients:
1 oz Tanqueray LDG
1 oz Dry Vermouth
3 ashes Orange Bitters
Top w/Tonic
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Glassware: Highball Glass
Method: Stir, top tonic
Muff & Tonic
Ingredients:
2 oz Muff Irish Gin
Top with Premium Indian Tonic Water
Garnish: Orange Slice and Sprig of Rosemary
Directions: Pour gin into a highball glass with ice. Top with premium indian tonic water, stir and garnish with an orange slice and sprig or rosemary.
Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day 2026 With These Recipes was originally published on cassiuslife.com