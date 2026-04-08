Dess Dior Reveals the Story Behind ‘Tell Me Now’

Dess Dior shares insights into her album 'Take Notes' and the making of her hit single 'Tell Me Now'.

Dess emphasizes the importance of self-reliance, staying grounded, and maintaining loyal friendships in the music industry.

Dess advises aspiring artists to believe in themselves, stay consistent, and remain focused on their goals.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Dess Dior joined DJ Misses and Incognito on Posted on the Corner to discuss her music career, the creative process behind her latest single “Tell Me Now,” and her growth as an artist. During the interview, she shared insights into her album Take Notes, her approach to navigating the music industry, and the importance of loyalty and self-reliance. Dess also addressed the challenges of social media and offered advice to young women pursuing their dreams.



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The Making of “Tell Me Now”

Dess Dior discussed the creation of her hit single “Tell Me Now,” a track that has been making waves. Recorded in Las Vegas, the song came to life during a spontaneous studio session with producer Nick Papp, who crafted the beat on the spot. Dess described the session as a moment where everything clicked, with the energy in the room confirming they had something special. She also praised Belly Gang’s feature on the track, noting how his conversational style added a unique dynamic to the song.

Reflecting on her growth, Dess explained that while her core values remain the same, she has elevated her artistry and approach. Her latest project, Take Notes, showcases her multifaceted personality, from the assertive tone of “Come Correct” to the vulnerability of “Different Pages.” Dess emphasized that her music reflects her life and experiences, always staying true to who she is.

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Navigating the Industry and Social Media

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Dess also spoke about the challenges of the music industry and the pressures of social media. She highlighted the importance of self-reliance, explaining that no one will have the same passion for your dreams as you do. While social media has helped her reach new audiences and showcase her talents, it also comes with negativity. Dess shared her strategies for staying grounded, including disconnecting from the noise and focusing on her craft.

Friendship and Loyalty

A key moment in the interview was Dess’s discussion about her long-standing friendship with her bestie. She credited their bond to mutual respect and loyalty, values instilled in them from a young age. In an industry often marked by drama, their unwavering support for each other stands out as a testament to the power of true friendship.

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Advice for Aspiring Artists Return

Dess offered advice to young women chasing their dreams. “Believe in yourself, even when no one else does,” she said. She encouraged aspiring artists to stay consistent, stay close to God, and remain focused on their goals.

Dess Dior Reveals the Story Behind ‘Tell Me Now’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com