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Who Belongs on the $20 Bill? The Debate Just Got Real

Published on April 8, 2026

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100 dollar bills growing in grass
Source: Blend Images – REB Images / Getty

So boom — the conversation around U.S. money just got a little louder. With reports that Donald Trump’s signature could start appearing on U.S. dollar bills as part of the country’s upcoming 250th anniversary, people are already side-eyeing the move. Not because it’s impossible — but because it’s different. Traditionally, U.S. currency doesn’t really lean into moments like this, so now folks are questioning if this is about history… or legacy.

At the same time, let’s not forget — there have already been plans in motion for Harriet Tubman to appear on the $20 bill, which would make her the first Black American woman featured on U.S. currency. That alone is historic and something a lot of people have been waiting on. So now the conversation shifts from just signatures to something bigger: who really deserves to be on our money? Who represents impact, culture, and legacy in a way that stands the test of time?

Now on the show, we had to ask the real question — if you could pick anybody, dead or alive, who’s going on that $20? Personally, I’m putting Nicki Minaj on there. As she said herself, “who they gon’ trust? Me.” And if we talking impact, influence, and running a whole era? That’s a solid pick. J Mac said he’s putting **DJ Screw on the bill — very H-Town, very culture. And Jas? She said her dog Millie 😭… which honestly, might be the most honest answer of all. But across the board, we all agreed — Harriet Tubman deserves that spot, no debate.

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