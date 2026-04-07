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BREAKING: Offset Shot Near Florida Casino

Published on April 6, 2026

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Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rapper Offset was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday evening (Apr. 6). The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the valet area of the popular casino.

A representative for Offset confirmed to TMZ that the rapper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving medical care at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. “He is fine, stable, and being closely monitored,” the spokesperson assured.

The Seminole County Police also released a statement, confirming their swift response to the incident. “Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained, and the investigation is ongoing. The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal,” the statement read.

This incident comes as a grim reminder of the tragic loss of Offset’s Migos bandmate, Takeoff, who was fatally shot in November 2022. Fans and the music community are undoubtedly shaken by this latest news, though reassured by reports of Offset’s stable condition.

As investigations continue, the public awaits further updates on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

BREAKING: Offset Shot Near Florida Casino was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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