An Angel's DREAM: Angel Reese Is Heading To The ATL!

Reese, a two-time WNBA All-Star and rebounding record-setter, joins the Atlanta Dream in exchange for multiple first-round picks.

Reese brings her dominant rebounding, defensive versatility, and double-double consistency to Atlanta, making the Dream a serious playoff contender.

After a rocky end with the Chicago Sky, Reese is ready to shine in Atlanta, aligning perfectly with the Dream's high-energy, championship-focused vision.

Source: Alexa Alejandro / Getty

The “Bayou Barbie” is heading to the ATL!

The Atlanta Dream just made waves in the WNBA, acquiring two-time All-Star Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky in a blockbuster trade. As reported by CBS Sports, the deal, finalized on the opening day of 2026 free agency, sends Reese to Atlanta in exchange for the Dream’s 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, along with swap rights for a 2028 second-round pick.

Judging by Angel’s post on X following the news breaking, it seems like she is VERY excited to join the squad!

Why This Trade Matters



Angel Reese, the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has been a dominant force since entering the league. Known for her rebounding prowess, Reese set league records in her rookie season and has been a consistent double-double machine. In 2025, she averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, earning her second consecutive All-Star nod.

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However, her time with the Chicago Sky ended on a rocky note. Reese publicly criticized the team’s front office and coaching staff late last season, calling for significant roster upgrades. This led to a suspension and strained relationships within the organization. Despite her immense talent, a fresh start seemed inevitable.

What Reese Brings to Atlanta



For the Dream, Reese is a game-changer. Her ability to dominate the boards and anchor the defense makes her a perfect fit for Atlanta’s high-energy, fast-paced style. Pairing Reese with the Dream’s existing core creates a formidable lineup poised to make a deep playoff run.

“Angel has achieved many record-breaking milestones in her first two years in the WNBA and has been a competitive force for the Sky,” said Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca. “We wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

A New Era for the Dream



This trade signals Atlanta’s commitment to building a championship-caliber team. With Reese’s star power and skill set, the Dream are not just aiming for the playoffs—they’re aiming for the top. Fans can expect Reese to bring her signature intensity and swagger to the court, making Atlanta a must-watch team this season.

Stay tuned as Angel Reese begins her next chapter with the Atlanta Dream. The WNBA just got a whole lot more exciting.

An Angel's DREAM: Angel Reese Is Heading To The ATL! was originally published on hotspotatl.com