Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Tia, Tamera & Tahj Mowry Spill Tea In Disney's Teacup Confessions

Sister, Sisters & A Smart Guy! Tia, Tamera & Tahj Spin Themselves Into A Tea-Spilling Tizzy In Disney’s Star-Studded New ‘Teacup Confessions’ Series

The Mowrys kick off Disney's new 'Teacup Confessions' series on YouTube.

Published on April 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Disney's Teacup Confessions Series
Source: Disney Parks

Disney Parks is putting a magical spin on celebrity interviews with its star-studded new Teacup Confessions series which launched with Tia, Tamera, and Tahj Mowry spinning themselves into a tea-spilling tizzy at Disneyland Resort.

Bursting with bubbly energy, the lovable siblings reveal fun facts about themselves and the answers to rapid fire Disney questions while whirling around a Mad Tea Party in Fantasyland.

Check out the full video below:

Related Stories

Thirty years after skyrocketing to stardom with hit sitcom Sister, Sister, Tia and Tamera were all smiles just months after shutting down speculation that they’re no longer close.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tia confirmed the sitcom stars haven’t grown apart despite living separate lives that keep them busy.

“Everybody thought that there was this huge rift or distance. And that was not the case! The world, they’re so used to seeing all of us together, but at the end of the day, we all grow up,” Tia revealed.

“We all have our own families. Yes, there’s distance, because we all are doing our own thing, but when something is important to you, or when it is a priority, you will make time for it,” she continued.

Viewers can also expect to see Anna Cathcart, Maia Kealoha, Paris Hilton, Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan, and more celebrity guests spinning while spilling on upcoming episodes premiering on the Disney Parks YouTube channel every Teacup Tuesday.

Sister, Sisters & A Smart Guy! Tia, Tamera & Tahj Spin Themselves Into A Tea-Spilling Tizzy In Disney’s Star-Studded New ‘Teacup Confessions’ Series was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party

J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Family Day in the Park_DL (with Sponsors)
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Box Live Events
Lifestyle  |  Bennett Koffa

Inside Kendrick Sampson’s R&B Jam Birthday Bringing Community Together in Houston

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close