Morris Chestnut's 'Watson' Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

CBS confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the unique medical drama starring Chestnut, who portrayed a modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes' partner solving "House-like" medical mysteries, is done.

Chestnut reacted to the sad news in an Instagram Story post sharing a clip from the March 29 episode that saw him reunited with Holmes

Watson wasn't alone on the cancellation list. DMV, the single-camera workplace comedy/sitcom starring SNL alum Tim Meadows, was canned after one season.

Paramount+ / Watson / Morris Chestnut

Morrist Chestnut’s unfortunate streak of TV show cancellations continues. His latest CBS / Paramount+ series, Watson, was canceled after two seasons.

CBS confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the unique medical drama starring Chestnut, who portrayed a modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes’ partner solving “House-like” medical mysteries, is done.

Chestnut reacted to the sad news in an Instagram Story post sharing a clip from the March 29 episode that saw him reunited with Holmes, writing, “We are sad to see this great series go, but it’s so worth watching!”

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Chestnut’s fellow castmate, Rochelle Aytes, who plays Dr. Mary Morstan, also shared a clip from the episode, writing in the post, “I am saddened by the news of our cancellation, but we still have a handful of entertaining episodes for you!”

Watson wasn’t alone on the cancellation list. DMV, the single-camera workplace comedy/sitcom starring SNL alum Tim Meadows, was canned after one season, with its final episode airing May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Chestnut loved being in a medical drama, playing a doctor in Fox’s The Resident, which also starred the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner and was canceled after six seasons. He also played a lead pathologist in the Fox crime drama Rosewood.

What’s next for Chestnut? Who knows? Maybe he can find a role in Grey’s Anatomy, which was just renewed for its 23rd season.

Morris Chestnut's 'Watson' Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons was originally published on cassiuslife.com