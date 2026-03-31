Listen Live
Close
Television

Morris Chestnut Reacts To 'Watson' Not Returning For Season 3

Morris Chestnut's 'Watson' Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

"We are sad to see this great series go, but it's so worth watching!"

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • CBS confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the unique medical drama starring Chestnut, who portrayed a modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes' partner solving "House-like" medical mysteries, is done.
  • Chestnut reacted to the sad news in an Instagram Story post sharing a clip from the March 29 episode that saw him reunited with Holmes
  • Watson wasn't alone on the cancellation list. DMV, the single-camera workplace comedy/sitcom starring SNL alum Tim Meadows, was canned after one season.
Watson
Paramount+ / Watson / Morris Chestnut

Morrist Chestnut’s unfortunate streak of TV show cancellations continues. His latest CBS / Paramount+ series, Watson, was canceled after two seasons.

CBS confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the unique medical drama starring Chestnut, who portrayed a modern-day version of Sherlock Holmes’ partner solving “House-like” medical mysteries, is done.

Related Stories

Chestnut reacted to the sad news in an Instagram Story post sharing a clip from the March 29 episode that saw him reunited with Holmes, writing, “We are sad to see this great series go, but it’s so worth watching!”

Chestnut’s fellow castmate, Rochelle Aytes, who plays Dr. Mary Morstan, also shared a clip from the episode, writing in the post, “I am saddened by the news of our cancellation, but we still have a handful of entertaining episodes for you!”

Watson wasn’t alone on the cancellation list. DMV, the single-camera workplace comedy/sitcom starring SNL alum Tim Meadows, was canned after one season, with its final episode airing May 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Chestnut loved being in a medical drama, playing a doctor in Fox’s The Resident, which also starred the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner and was canceled after six seasons. He also played a lead pathologist in the Fox crime drama Rosewood.

What’s next for Chestnut? Who knows? Maybe he can find a role in Grey’s Anatomy, which was just renewed for its 23rd season.

Morris Chestnut's 'Watson' Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trunk Sale Atlanta After Party

J. Cole Takes His Talents To The Chinese Basketball Association

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Family Day in the Park_DL (with Sponsors)
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Box Live Events
Lifestyle  |  Bennett Koffa

Inside Kendrick Sampson’s R&B Jam Birthday Bringing Community Together in Houston

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close