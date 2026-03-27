Listen Live
Close
Sports

Tiger Woods Arrested and Charged with DUI Following Florida Ro...

Tiger Woods Arrested and Charged with DUI Following Florida Rollover Crash

Following Friday's rollover crash in Florida, authorities have arrested and charged golf legend Tiger Woods with driving under the influence.

Published on March 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TGL Finals presented by SoFi: Match 2 - LA v JUP
Source: Adam Glanzman/TGL / Getty

Tiger Woods Arrested and Charged with DUI Following Florida Rollover Crash

UPDATE: Following Friday’s rollover crash in Florida, authorities have arrested and charged golf legend Tiger Woods with driving under the influence.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office processed the arrest shortly after responding to the accident on Jupiter Island.

According to officials, Woods was found alone in his vehicle and appeared lethargic at the scene.

Law enforcement officers allege he was impaired by some type of medication or drug.

Woods did not sustain any physical injuries during the crash and was safely taken into custody.

Local authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

Golf legend Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday afternoon, March 27, 2026, in Jupiter Island, Florida.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. near Beach Road, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

While details remain limited, authorities confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and Woods was stable at the scene.

This marks another challenging moment for Woods, who has faced a series of physical setbacks in recent years.

RELATED | Top 10 Toughest In-Game Performances By Injured Athletes

Just days before the crash, Woods competed in the TGL Finals, showcasing his resilience and determination despite ongoing health concerns.

The 15-time major champion has been working toward a potential return to competitive golf, with hopes of participating in upcoming tournaments like The Masters.

The crash is currently under investigation, and further updates are expected from local authorities.

Fans and the golf community are rallying behind Woods, wishing him well as he navigates this latest hurdle.

Tiger Woods Arrested and Charged with DUI Following Florida Rollover Crash was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Ruisrock Festival 2025 – Day 1

Yeat Speaks On His Friendship With Drake & New Double Album

Hip-Hop Wired
Outside Lands Music Festival 2025

LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

Hip-Hop Wired
Pop Smoke Listening Party

Pop Smoke’s Family Opens Brooklyn Coffee Shop To Carry On His Legacy

Hip-Hop Wired

White Conservative Women Are Druski's Latest Target In New Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Do You Still Love Me?
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to See Ella Mai LIVE August 5th at Smart Financial Centre

iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Family Day In The Park
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

2016 Live After 5 Crawfish Boil
Local  |  J-Mac

Crawfish Season Is Heating Up In Houston

Don Toliver Octane Tour, Toyota Center, May 14, 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Don Toliver LIVE May 14th

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close