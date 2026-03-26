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Jill Scott's Family Photos Get Returned with Help of Social Media

TikToker Discovers Jill Scott’s Family Photos at Goodwill, Sparks Viral Effort to Return Them

Published on March 26, 2026

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Jill Scott Performs With DJ AG On Camden High Street
Source: Jordan Peck / Getty

TikToker Discovers Jill Scott’s Family Photos at Goodwill, Sparks Viral Effort to Return Them

A TikTok user has gone viral after stumbling upon a stack of old photographs at a Goodwill store, only to realize they appear to belong to Grammy-winning singer Jill Scott. The discovery has sparked a heartwarming effort to reunite the singer with her long-lost family memories.

The Discovery

Hannah Peters, known as @whatshannahinto on TikTok, initially thought the photos were just another family’s forgotten keepsakes. “Something about them caught my eye,” Peters told PEOPLE. “They had a really personal, homey vibe.” She shared a video of the photos on TikTok, where viewers quickly recognized the familiar face of Jill Scott.

“This casually being Jill Scott 😭,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “That cannot be THE Jill Scott 🥺.”

Viral Sensation

As the video gained traction, Peters returned to the Goodwill store to recover the photos. Most of them, including a school portrait, were still on the shelf. While not all the photos featured Scott, Peters believes the others may belong to her family, making the find even more personal.

“I felt a mix of surprise, excitement, and responsibility to make sure they were safe,” Peters said.

Reuniting the Photos with Jill Scott

The story eventually reached Scott’s team, and her social media manager contacted Peters to arrange the return of the photos. Peters is now working to ensure the pictures are safely returned to the singer.

“It feels surreal,” Peters said. “What started as a simple, sad discovery at a thrift store turned into something that resonated with so many people online.”

The TikTok community has rallied behind Peters, praising her for her efforts. “As a long-time Jill Scott fan, thank you SO much for going back to get them and trying to get them back to her 💙,” one user commented.

Peters has been cautious about handling the photos, keeping them safe while navigating messages from strangers claiming ownership or offering to help.

TikToker Discovers Jill Scott’s Family Photos at Goodwill, Sparks Viral Effort to Return Them was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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