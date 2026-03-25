Usher Turns Down Diddy Slander, Social Media Tells Him He Should Leave Those Frosted Flakes Days In The Past

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Usher chose not to make any negative comments about Diddy during a recent interview.

Although he was never signed to Diddy, Usher spent a significant amount of time around the Bad Boy mogul early in his career. The Atlanta singer was originally a LaFace Records artist under L.A. Reid and Babyface when he first his the music industry.

As a teenager, Reid reportedly sent a young Usher to New York to be mentored by Diddy so he could gain some industry experience and confidence.

With Combs currently surrounded by controversy, many figures in the entertainment industry have distanced themselves from him. However, Usher recently sat down with Forbes and chose not to participate in any Diddy slander, instead acknowledging his impact on the culture.

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“I don’t have anything negative to say about Sean Combs. My experience was not what the world has seen, and he’s been, you know, misrepresented. I’m not saying that every man is perfect, I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws, but I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs.”

Adding that many other people have benefited from Diddy’s contributions in their careers.

“So many people benefited from what he created, and I acknowledge that. That’s why I see him as a legacy.”

Users online quickly gave their take on Usher’s comments, with some saying the remarks felt insensitive to alleged victims connected to Combs’ ongoing legal issues.

Check out the full reactions below to Usher’s comments about Diddy.