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Houston Travelers Welcome Simone Biles Airport Restaurant

Olympic legend Simone Biles has officially launched her new restaurant “Taste of Gold” at George Bush Intercontinental Airpor

Published on March 25, 2026

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Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4
Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty

Olympic legend Simone Biles has officially launched her new restaurant “Taste of Gold” at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, giving travelers a fresh dining option while passing through one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Located in Terminal A near Gate A8, Taste of Gold is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a mix of sandwiches, salads, shareable plates, and desserts with flavor-forward twists inspired by Biles’s tastes and Houston’s vibrant food culture.

“Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football, or just hungry for something delicious before or after your flight, I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts over my career,” Biles said during the restaurant’s grand opening.

The restaurant features bright decor inspired by Biles’s championship career, local art, and multiple screens showing sports — perfect for travelers looking to relax and enjoy a meal before boarding.

Taste of Gold is a collaboration between Biles and the Athlete Playermaker Group, a hospitality partner known for creating athlete‑branded restaurants in airports across the country. Houston Airports officials say the new concept reflects the city’s energy and ambition, raising the bar for dining experiences at IAH.

What to Expect at Taste of Gold:

  • Convenient location near Terminal A, Gate A8
  • Curated menu of traveler‑friendly meals and signature items
  • Local art and sports viewing areas
  • A dining experience celebrating one of Houston’s most iconic athletes

Whether you’re flying home, heading out on vacation, or just grabbing a bite between flights, Taste of Gold aims to turn an ordinary layover into a memorable stop.

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