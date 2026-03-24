Jay-Z Shuts Down Drake Conspiracy Over Super Bowl Pick

Jay-Z is shutting down speculation that his decision to tap Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show was fueled by rap drama, making it clear the move had nothing to do with Drake and everything to do with momentum.

In a recent interview with GQ’s Frazier Tharpe, the Roc Nation mogul addressed growing claims that selecting Kendrick at the height of his feud with Drake was a calculated jab. According to Jay, that narrative couldn’t be further from the truth. He said the choice came down to one simple factor — Kendrick was having a massive year.

Source: Arturo Holmes/ Cole Burston/Getty Images / Arturo Holmes/ Cole Burston/Getty Images

Jay-Z emphasized that he had no interest in being pulled into the middle of a personal battle between two of hip-hop’s biggest stars. In his view, their rivalry is their business, not his. He pushed back strongly against the idea that industry figures were aligning themselves in some larger anti-Drake strategy, calling the theory overblown and disconnected from reality.

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The timing of the Super Bowl announcement, however, fueled the speculation. Kendrick and Drake’s feud had been simmering for years but reached a boiling point around the same period Lamar was selected for the high-profile performance slot. That overlap led fans to read between the lines — even if Jay insists there were none.

Jay-Z also pointed out that he wasn’t the only public figure accused of taking sides. LeBron James faced similar scrutiny after attending Kendrick’s 2024 Juneteenth “Pop Out” concert, a move Drake appeared to take personally.

Still, Jay-Z’s message is clear: his decision was about celebrating the hottest artist in the game — not picking a side in hip-hop’s biggest feud.