Raising Cane’s Celebrates Milestone 1,000th Restaurant On Hollywood Blvd

Raising Cane's opens landmark 1,000th restaurant in Hollywood, near iconic landmarks.

Brand's success rooted in founder's determination and commitment to consistent, high-quality menu.

Aggressive expansion plans include 100 new locations in 2026 and international growth.

Raising Cane’s is gearing up for a major milestone—and it’s doing it in the heart of Hollywood.

Source: Raising Cane’s / Raising Cane’s

The rapidly growing chicken finger chain is preparing to open its 1,000th restaurant at Hollywood & Highland, just steps away from the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame and TCL Chinese Theatre. The landmark location represents not only a huge achievement for the brand, but also a full-circle moment for founder Todd Graves.

Graves first arrived in Los Angeles more than 30 years ago with a dream and an unconventional plan to make it happen. After being turned down by banks for his restaurant concept, he took on demanding boilermaker jobs in El Segundo and Torrance, Calif., to fund the idea himself.

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That determination eventually led to the opening of the first Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge, La., in 1996 and sparked what has become one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in the world.

Source: Raising Cane’s

On Wednesday, March 18, Graves offered select media an exclusive preview inside the milestone location, and BOSSIP was in attendance to see the spot in all its glory. Showcasing a bold, two-story design that blends Hollywood flair with the brand’s signature style, the restaurant features floor-to-ceiling LED screens, a nearly seven-foot-tall golden Cane statue, and a “Menu of Fame” ceiling installation highlighting signature items. Plus, a marquee-style entrance inspired by red carpet premieres adds to the immersive experience.

“It’s serendipitous being here today, celebrating the 1,000th restaurant back where an important part of the Raising Cane’s story started for me,” Graves said during the sneak peek. “Tens of millions of people come here each year and I love the fact that they may be coming here for the first time to see the Hollywood Sign or the Walk of Fame and Cane’s will be part of that memory.”

From its humble beginnings in 1996 to now more than 1,000 locations worldwide, Raising Cane’s has built its success on consistency and simplicity. The brand has stuck to its original menu while focusing heavily on quality and customer experience.

Source: Raising Cane’s

“We have the same menu today as we did when I opened the first Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge: Chicken Fingers, Cane’s Sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw and toast. A key part of growth is making sure every Box Combo tastes as good as the last and that the Customer experience is unparalleled,” said Graves. “We’re going to continue growing by focusing on doing what we do best: serving Craveable Chicken Finger Meals. We’ll do this by hiring great Crew, giving back to our local Communities, and ensuring that our food is always high quality and Craveable. We’re sticking to what we know and this will get us to the next 1,000 restaurants and beyond.”

The Hollywood opening is just one part of the company’s larger expansion plans. Los Angeles is set to play a major role in that growth, with nine additional locations scheduled to open across the area in 2026. Upcoming spots include locations near SoFi Stadium, Third Street Promenade, and Westwood, making the chain a staple across all parts of the city.

Source: Raising Cane’s

The numbers behind the brand’s growth are just as impressive. In 2025 alone, Raising Cane’s generated more than $5.7 billion in sales and served customers over 500 million times, all while maintaining industry-leading average unit volumes of $6.7 million. Beyond business, the brand has also embedded itself in pop culture through celebrity partnerships, major event collaborations, and community-focused initiatives ranging from nonprofit support to local giveaways.

As Raising Cane’s approaches its 30th anniversary this August, the company shows no signs of slowing down. With plans to open nearly 100 new restaurants in 2026 and expand internationally into markets like London and Mexico, the Hollywood flagship stands as both a celebration of its journey and a preview of what’s next.

The Hollywood & Highland location is opening soon!

Raising Cane’s Celebrates Milestone 1,000th Restaurant On Hollywood Blvd was originally published on bossip.com