Welcome Spring: Freebies And Deals To Celebrate The First Day of Spring!

Source: TopMicrobialStock / Getty The first day of spring is bringing more than warmer weather this year. Several popular food and beverage brands are celebrating the seasonal change on March 20, 2026 with giveaways, limited-time deals and special promotions for customers across the country. From free frozen treats to exclusive giveaways and app-based deals, many of the offers are available only while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to check with their local stores for participation and plan to arrive early to take advantage of the promotions.

Here is a list of some of the first day of spring freebies and deals available:

• Aroma Joe’s – The first 50 customers who visit participating locations in-store can receive a free RUSH sticker sheet while supplies last.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. • Carvel – Flying Saucers ice cream sandwiches will be available for 75 cents each on March 20. The first 50 guests at participating Carvel Shoppes will also receive a free commemorative T-shirt, with themed stickers available while supplies last.

• Dunkin’ – In honor of National Proposal Day, select locations will offer a limited-edition “I Dough Box” with the purchase of a 25-count or 50-count order of Munchkins. The box includes one Proposal Box and one Wedding Cake Munchkin. Each store will have only 10 to 15 boxes available, with one per transaction while supplies last.

• Natural Bliss – The brand will host an online giveaway featuring limited-edition High Creamer and Coffee Kits. The drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Time on March 20, with quantities limited.

• Rita’s Italian Ice – Guests can stop by participating locations to receive a free 6-ounce Italian Ice to celebrate the first day of spring.

• Santucci’s Pizza (New Jersey and Pennsylvania) – Customers who have the restaurant’s mobile app downloaded can receive a free slice of Original Square Pizza at participating locations.