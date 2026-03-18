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NBA Eyes Expansion With Las Vegas, Seattle Leading The Way

NBA Eyes Major Expansion With Las Vegas & Seattle Leading The Way

League governors are set to meet next week as billion-dollar bids and momentum build toward adding two new franchises by 2028–29.

Published on March 18, 2026

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After more than five years of speculation, the NBA appears ready to expand, with plans to potentially add two new teams for the 2028–29 season.

According to ESPN, the league’s board of governors is expected to meet next week to formally discuss expansion, with Las Vegas and Seattle emerging as the leading candidates. Sources told the outlet that the NBA is preparing to accept ownership bids in both cities—at a steep price. Expansion fees are projected to fall between $7 billion and $10 billion per franchise, a figure that would instantly place both teams among the league’s top revenue generators.

Momentum for expansion has been building for years, and approval could come as soon as later this year. The proposal would require support from at least 23 of the league’s 30 governors, a threshold many insiders believe has already been met.

There are also signs of political and celebrity backing behind the push. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently met with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo to discuss the possibility of bringing a team to the state. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has publicly expressed interest in joining an ownership group if Las Vegas secures a franchise.

If approved, the expansion would mark the NBA’s first since 2004, when the Charlotte Bobcats—now known as the Hornets—joined the league.

For Seattle, a return would end a long absence. The city lost the SuperSonics in 2008 when ownership relocated the franchise to Oklahoma City after failing to secure a new arena deal. Las Vegas, on the other hand, has never had an NBA team but continues to grow as a major sports market, already home to NFL and NHL franchises, with Major League Baseball’s Athletics planning a move there by 2028.

After more than five years of kicking around the idea of expanding the league, it finally looks like the NBA is ready to add more teams for the 2028-2029 season. 

See social media’s reaction to new teams being added below.

NBA Eyes Major Expansion With Las Vegas & Seattle Leading The Way was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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